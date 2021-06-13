Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 9 days ago

The Atlanta Braves will play the last game of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins in LoanDepot Park Miami, FL, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). Atlanta dropped the first match of the series 4-3 on Friday, and the Braves now lost their previous three games. Atlanta is 29-32, good for third place, five matches behind first-place New York Mets, and one match behind second-place Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.

www.tonyspicks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Corey Dickerson
Person
Austin Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Braves#The Miami Marlins#New York Mets#The National League East#Era#Major League Baseball#Bsfl Mlb Odds#Miami Marlins Mlb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins 6/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins will meet in action at Target Field for game two on Wednesday night. The Yankees secured an 8-4 victory against the Twins in the first game. The Yankees are in the middle-of-the-pack at the American League East Standings at 32-29 with 6 ½ games behind the division leader Tampa Bay Rays.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Monday

Even with a doubleheader, Monday is a very light slate. Speaking of doubleheaders, with several coming up over the next few weeks, it's worth refreshing the approach towards choosing pitchers and hitters from the participating teams. There isn't much to it for starting pitchers, other than their win potential increases a bit since there is less chance the bullpen squanders a win with fewer innings to cover. If you need saves or holds, picking up the primary setup man can pay dividends, since many teams don't like using their closer twice in the same day. Hitting is where it gets hairy, since you run the risk of streaming a batter only playing in one seven-inning affair. You want to select someone whose matchup is so enticing you don't care about losing an at-bat or two or a hitter very likely to start one game and at least appear in, if not start, the other.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Catchers to Stream for Week 12 (6/21-6/27)

Catcher is a barren wasteland! Unless you’ve got one of the top catchers, you’re left guessing what to do with the position. My strategy in many leagues is to wait until the last round if I don’t get one of the top guys. Some people go catcherless, which is a legitimate strategy in a head-to-head league if you can properly use that extra spot. But in a roto league, you’re missing valuable production by leaving it empty. So if you missed out on the cream of the crop and need help addressing the problem, look no further. This article will look at the best streaming-caliber catchers for the week ahead.
MLBrotoballer.com

Outfield Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 13

We have completed another week of MLB action, and we have once again been littered with injuries. Both good and bad things arise from injuries. Let's start with the bad, which means losing a player, sometimes a key player, from your roster. The good is a chance to add a new player, and certain players suddenly finding new playing time. The outfield position has been getting more and more depleted as the season goes on, at least from a fantasy perspective. Many other recent options from this article are still available in leagues and are still worth the pick-ups.
MLBMiami Herald

No Miami Marlins sweep at Wrigley after shutout loss to Chicago Cubs in finale

There was no sweep at Wrigley Field. But Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly hopes there was the start of a turnaround. The 2-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday was at the front of his mind, but the shutout loss came after the Marlins scored a combined 21 runs in their first two games of the series (10-2 win on Friday and 11-1 win on Saturday) to give them their first series victory on the road in a month.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins: Let the Edward Cabrera Hype Train Commence

After recently making his 2021 minor league season debut, one Miami Marlins top prospect is already showing why he could arrive in the big leagues very soon. As each day goes by, hype surrounding the potential major league debut of Miami Marlins pitching prospect Edward Cabrera continues to build. Yes, the Marlins already have multiple dominant young arms in their rotation, but there are more on the way very soon, with Cabrera likely next to arrive in Miami.
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins 2021 MLB Draft Profile: RHP Andrew Painter

DAVID, PANAMA - AUGUST 19: Andrew Painter #24 of United States pitches in the 1st inning during the final match of WSBC U-15 World Cup Super Round at Estadio Kenny Serracin on August 19, 2018 in David, Panama. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) It’s MLB Draft time for the Miami...
MLBMiami Herald

Making the case for the Miami Marlins’ top All-Star Game candidates

The Miami Marlins have two of the National League’s top three RBI producers, including the outright leader in the statistic who is also playing Gold Glove-caliber defense. They have three starting pitchers ranked in the top 25 in ERA. They have an energetic, household-name-becoming rookie middle infielder putting up quality numbers at a position with little fanfare.
MLBEscanaba Daily Press

MLB umps start checking pitchers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The search is on by major league umpires for sticky stuff that pitchers might use to doctor baseballs. What has long been against the rules but rarely enforced is being overlooked no more. The crackdown began Monday when major and minor league umpires started regular checks of all pitchers for tacky substances used to get a better grip on the balls, but can also increase the spin of the balls and make hitting them more difficult.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Tuesday 6/22/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
Gamblingnumberfire.com

MLB Betting Guide: Tuesday 6/22/21

NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money, whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given night. Stars...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Atlanta Braves Way Too Early Trade Candidates: Trey Mancini

Welcome back to the Atlanta Braves “way too early trade candidates” column. The Atlanta Braves have plenty of holes; one trade will not be enough to put them over the top. However, they have such a strong core that catching the Mets is far from unfathomable, and some trade scenarios make sense for Alex Anthopoulos to consider at the deadline.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals 6-2 over New York Mets: Jon Lester gets 1st curly-W; Kyle Schwarber homers twice...

Jon Lester got his first win of the season with a six-plus inning start against the New York Mets in the nightcap of today’s doubleheader in Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park. Kyle Schwarber homered twice in the win, because, of course, Lester was starting. Schwarber sent a blast to center field in the bottom of the first inning, connecting for yet another leadoff HR, and followed up with a three-run home run to right-center that put the Nationals up 6-0 in the 4th inning of what ended up a 6-2 win in seven.