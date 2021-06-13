Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Atlanta Braves will play the last game of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins in LoanDepot Park Miami, FL, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). Atlanta dropped the first match of the series 4-3 on Friday, and the Braves now lost their previous three games. Atlanta is 29-32, good for third place, five matches behind first-place New York Mets, and one match behind second-place Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.