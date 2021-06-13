Kansas City Royals vs Oakland Athletics 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

There were only six games available for us to play on Monday’s MLB DFS slate, making certain teams and pitchers extremely chalky. Playing DFS on chalky days can be risky, as it is tough to be contrarian with a limited number of games to choose from. Following a slate full of chalk, we now have a 14-game slate to decrypt on Tuesday, with plenty of marquee names taking the mound. During my early peek for Tuesday, the options are endless at multiple spots, so sit back and enjoy your first cup of coffee as I discuss who I’m liking on DraftKings.