Kansas City Royals vs Oakland Athletics 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Kansas City Royals will play the last game of their four-game series against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 4:07 PM (EDT). Oakland was not particularly remarkable on offense, hitting just .231 and scoring 4.29 runs per game, ranking 22nd and 15th respectively in the league this year. Matt Olson, the Athletics’ first baseman, continued to lead the Athletics, hitting .273 with 15 home runs and 41 RBIs.www.tonyspicks.com