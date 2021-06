Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has claimed that Ravichandran Ashwin was kept away from international cricket for six months so that the International Cricket Council (ICC) would not ban him for suspect bowling action and he work on correcting it. Ajmal, who himself had faced a ban after the ICC had deemed his action illegal, said that while batsmen and fast bowlers have some rules in their favour, spinners have been hung out to dry, as he criticised the strict 15 degrees arm bending rule.