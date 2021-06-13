Cancel
Does the Fed dare to scale down?

By Justice News Flash Report
justicenewsflash.com
 10 days ago

When Fed officials convened the most recent two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, the issue of whether the central bank should start discussing the reduction of its $120 billion monthly bond purchase program will be on the agenda. Since the Fed’s last meeting in late April, several senior Fed policymakers,...

BusinessFXStreet.com

BoJ: No changes in monetary conditions – UOB

Senior Economist at UOB Group Alvin Liew comments on the latest BoJ meeting. “The Bank of Japan (BOJ), as widely expected, decided to keep its policy measures unchanged at its Monetary Policy Meeting today (18 Jun) from its April MPM.”. “The risks to economic outlook are still related to high...
Businesseconomies.com

Gold continues to recover ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony

Gold prices rose on Tuesday, to extend recovery attempts from a 2-month low for the second straight day, as the US Treasury bond yields fell ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the US Congress. Gold prices rose 0.4% to $1,790.09 an ounce, after opening at $1,782.91, and...
Businesscapitalspectator.com

Will The Fed Keep Inflation Contained?

Inflation has surged recently, raising concern that the US economy faces its biggest threat to pricing stability since the 1970s. The counterargument: inflation is transitory and the recent runup in prices will fade as production bottlenecks linked to the economy’s reopening fade. Even if inflation turns out to be more persistent than some forecasters expect, the Federal Reserve will step in and nip the problem in the bud.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Up, Powell Promises Rates Will Not Rise Too Quickly

Investing.com – Gold was up on Wednesday morning in Asia after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s reassuring message that interest rates will not rise too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation. However, a strengthening dollar curbed gains for the yellow metal. Gold futures were up 0.26%...
BusinessForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Advances On Fed Rate Outlook

The Japanese yen climbed against its major rivals during the Asian session on Monday, as investors weighed the impact of a hawkish shift by the U.S. Federal Reserve and focused on upcoming economic data and comments from policymakers for more clues on the timing of tapering and potential rate hikes.
Businesskitco.com

Euro zone yields rise as investors adjust to the Fed's hawkish tone

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose along with U.S. treasuries on Monday as investors sought to adjust to the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish shift last week while long-term inflation expectations in Europe hit their lowest in three months. The Fed surprised some investors last week...
Businesscoefinancial.com

The Fed Acknowledges Inflation

At its June meeting, the Federal Reserve confirmed what many of us have suspected for some time: prices are rising. In fact, prices are climbing faster than many expected. In response, the Fed raised its inflation expectation to 3.4%, up from its March projection of 2.4%, effectively raising its inflation expectation by 42%.1.
Businessmexicodailypost.com

U.S. Federal Reserve complicates the outlook for the peso and inflation in Mexico

The beginning of an upward cycle in US interest rates in 2023 may inhibit investment projects and even the taking of loans in emerging countries such as Mexico. Life is full of surprises and in the financial world this phrase is no exception. The United States Federal Reserve (Fed) surprised the world last week by saying that it will start the upward cycle of its interest rate in 2023 by up to 50 basis points.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips after Fed rally, Bitcoin slumps

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds comments from Fed officials, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated from two-month highs on Monday as investors evaluated whether a perceived hawkish tilt by the Federal Reserve last week will mark a pause in the dollar bear trend that has been in play since March 2020. The dollar has surged since the U.S. central bank on Wednesday said that policymakers are forecasting two rate hikes in 2023. That led investors to re-evaluate bets that the U.S. central bank will let inflation run at higher levels for a longer time before hiking rates. The greenback dropped on Monday but held above where it traded before the Fed's statement on Wednesday. "There was a rush to clean out outstanding positions that were a little bit maybe too skewed towards dollar shorts," said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto. Now, "the market's trying to catch its breath a little bit before it really decides whether or not to extrapolate this trend towards a stronger dollar." The dollar had weakened on expectations that the Fed will hold rates near zero for years to come even as the economy rebounds from COVID-19 pandemic-related shutdowns. Two regional Federal Reserve officials said on Monday that a faster withdrawal from the central bank's bond purchase program could give it more leeway in deciding when to raise interest rates. New York Fed President John Williams also said that more progress is needed before the Fed should begin to scale back some of its economic support. Comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be in focus on Tuesday to see if he confirms the hawkish outlook or tries to row back market expectations of faster tightening. Powell said last week there had been initial discussions about when to pull back on the Fed's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, a conversation that would be completed in coming months as the economy continues to heal. The dollar index against a basket of currencies fell 0.44% on the day to 91.849. The euro gained 0.41% to $1.1917 and the greenback gained 0.03% to 110.29 Japanese yen. The British pound gained 1.03% to $1.3933. Some analysts say the recent market moves have been exaggerated by investors unwinding crowded trades, and that the dollar still faces weakening pressures as the global economy recovers. "The core thesis underpinning our USD weakness view has not changed drastically," Wells Fargo analysts said on Monday in a report. "For one, the global economic recovery is still gathering pace and broadening in scope. Moreover, while the Fed's dots sent a hawkish signal, Chair Powell continued to talk down the risks of a near-term taper. In any case the Fed still looks likely to lag many of its G10 peers in reducing accommodation," they said. Producer price inflation data on Friday will also be in focus for any signals that price pressures may stay higher for longer, which could prompt sooner-than-expected Fed tightening. "If inflation data comes in a little bit firmer than expected, or is a little bit stickier than expected, then that could portend to more aggressive timelines for the Fed to remove accommodation," Rai said. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin's poor recent run continued with a 8.89% drop to $32,390, as China expanded restrictions on mining to the province of Sichuan. Cryptomining in China accounts for more than half of global bitcoin production. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:28PM (1928 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.8490 92.2620 -0.44% 2.076% +92.3750 +91.8260 Euro/Dollar $1.1917 $1.1869 +0.41% -2.46% +$1.1922 +$1.1848 Dollar/Yen 110.2900 110.2500 +0.03% +6.77% +110.3300 +109.7400 Euro/Yen 131.44 130.73 +0.54% +3.56% +131.4500 +130.0600 Dollar/Swiss 0.9179 0.9232 -0.50% +3.83% +0.9236 +0.9176 Sterling/Dollar $1.3933 $1.3792 +1.03% +1.98% +$1.3936 +$1.3787 Dollar/Canadian 1.2359 1.2463 -0.83% -2.94% +1.2486 +1.2355 Aussie/Dollar $0.7538 $0.7478 +0.82% -2.00% +$0.7546 +$0.7478 Euro/Swiss 1.0939 1.0946 -0.06% +1.22% +1.0964 +1.0935 Euro/Sterling 0.8552 0.8586 -0.40% -4.31% +0.8601 +0.8550 NZ $0.6992 $0.6932 +0.89% -2.61% +$0.6999 +$0.6935 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.5735 8.6685 -1.08% -0.14% +8.7180 +8.5670 Euro/Norway 10.2191 10.2750 -0.54% -2.38% +10.3403 +10.2030 Dollar/Sweden 8.5294 8.5873 -0.49% +4.06% +8.6386 +8.5254 Euro/Sweden 10.1646 10.2150 -0.49% +0.88% +10.2395 +10.1595 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Will Dunham)
Businesstalkmarkets.com

Inflation And What The Fed Is Saying

Inflation has been on the rise. Investors are not as interested in what’s happening now as they are in what’s happening next. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve (Fed) shared its views at the conclusion of its last policy meeting on Wednesday, June 16. And while the Fed’s position that inflation is likely to be transitory has become stronger, not weaker, Fed members have seemingly different opinions on the future path of monetary support.
Currenciesinvezz.com

EUR/USD is set to drop to 1.1700 after hawkish Fed – ING

The EUR/USD has been in a sharp downward trend in the past few days. The pair’s decline accelerated after the hawkish Fed decision. Analysts at ING believe that the pair will keep falling to 1.1700. The EUR/USD is on track to drop by 1.52% to 1.1700, according to analysts at...
Stocksjioforme.com

Wall Street rebounds as market adapts to Fed rate hike outlook

US stocks rebounded on Monday, government bonds softened, and some of the turmoil after taking a more hawkish tone on interest rates and inflation at the Federal Reserve Board last week reversed. The S & P 500 rose 1.4% in the afternoon trading in New York. It revived after recording...
BusinessNew York Post

Fed officials say cutting bond buying will open path to rate hikes

Two regional Federal Reserve officials said Monday that a faster withdrawal from the central bank’s bond purchase program could give it more leeway in deciding when to raise interest rates. The discussion of how fast to end the Fed’s $120 billion monthly bond purchase program is only just beginning, but...
Currencieskdal610.com

Dollar holds near multi-month high after Fed’s hawkish tilt

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar held near multi-month peaks against other major currencies on Monday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets last week by signalling it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, stood...