Los Angeles Angels vs Arizona Diamondbacks 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Los Angeles Angels will meet with the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action in Chase Field, Phoenix, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 4:10 PM (EDT). The Angels claimed seven of their past ten matches, but they are still six matches back in the AL West after winning the series opener. They are now 31-32. Los Angeles is a strong offensive squad this year, placing fifth in team batting average at .249 and averaging 4.71 runs per game, good for tenth place in scoring offense.www.tonyspicks.com