All Topics
Absolutely Robert, Simon Kjaer's quick action could very well have made the crucial difference in the successful resuscitation attempt. Quite amazing how he kept his head and handled what was happening around him. I couldn't believe they agreed to complete the game on the night, astonishing decision in my mind, but would the Danes have been in any better shape the next day? Perhaps not. Anyway, from a footballing perspective, the match stats really highlighted that it doesn't matter how much possession and attempts at goal you have, the only thing that counts is putting the ball in the n.caleythistleonline.com