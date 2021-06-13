San Francisco Giants vs Washington Nationals 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Pittsburgh Pirates (20-39) will take on the Milwaukee Brewers (31-26) in the finale of a three-game weekend series at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 2:10 PM ET. Pittsburgh lost Game 1 of a series to the Milwaukee Brewers at 7-4 on Friday. The Pirates need a win here to prevent a sweep after losing the second installment of a series versus the Brewers at 4-7 on Saturday. The Pittsburgh Pirates managed to score in the 1st and 2nd innings but failed to continue in the remaining frames heading to a 4-7 defeat. Starter Chad Kuhl made only 3.1 innings with five hits and five earned runs allowed while awarding four free bases but struck out two Milwaukee batters in the loss. Center Fielder Bryan Reynolds scored one run on one hit with an RBI while 2nd Baseman Adam Frazier acquired a one-run score with a triple for Pittsburgh. 3rd Baseman Phillip Evans and Shortstop Erik Gonzalez added one run on one hit each in the losing effort for the Pirates.