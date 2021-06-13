San Francisco Giants vs Washington Nationals 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals will play game four of their series at the Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1:05 PM EDT. The Giants are currently leading this series with 2-1. San Francisco won the recent match to a score of 2-1. The team had 2 runs, 3 hits, and 2 RBIs in the game. Curt Casali scored the first point in the 8th inning. The second winning point was delivered by LaMonte Wade Jr. in the 8th. The team ranks 1st in the NL West standings with a 40-24 record.