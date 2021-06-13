Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

San Francisco Giants vs Washington Nationals 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

By Tonys Picks Staff
tonyspicks.com
 9 days ago

The San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals will play game four of their series at the Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1:05 PM EDT. The Giants are currently leading this series with 2-1. San Francisco won the recent match to a score of 2-1. The team had 2 runs, 3 hits, and 2 RBIs in the game. Curt Casali scored the first point in the 8th inning. The second winning point was delivered by LaMonte Wade Jr. in the 8th. The team ranks 1st in the NL West standings with a 40-24 record.

www.tonyspicks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Yan Gomes
Person
Curt Casali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nationals Park#The San Francisco Giants#The Washington Nationals#Era#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBABC30 Fresno

Eflin, Phillies to face Long, Giants

LINE: Giants -129, Phillies +112; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies travel to play the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. The Giants are 23-10 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has slugged .429, good for second in the National League. Buster Posey leads the club with a .572 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.
MLBThe Spread

Giants vs. Angels, 6/22/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

Interleague play heads to L.A. on Tuesday night when the Angels host the Giants at 9:38 p.m. ET. With Anthony Desclafani set to oppose Andrew Heaney in the pitching matchup, what’s the best play in this matchup?. Game Snapshot. 977 San Francisco Giants (+110) at 98 Los Angeles Angels (-132);...
Posted by
FanSided

San Francisco Giants could have building block in Sammy Long

The San Francisco Giants had several questions to answer this season, particularly in the starting rotation. Their front four starters – Kevin Gausman, Johnny Cueto, Anthony DeSclafani, and Alex Wood – are all slated to reach free agency this offseason. The Giants needed to find long term solutions to their rotation soon.
Posted by
ClutchPoints

The San Francisco Giants are a threat to the Dodgers, Padres

One of the best stories in the MLB this season has been the San Francisco Giants. Despite being an afterthought in a division with the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, the Giants are currently leading the NL West with a 46-26 record. No one could’ve predicted this...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals 6-2 over New York Mets: Jon Lester gets 1st curly-W; Kyle Schwarber homers twice...

Jon Lester got his first win of the season with a six-plus inning start against the New York Mets in the nightcap of today’s doubleheader in Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park. Kyle Schwarber homered twice in the win, because, of course, Lester was starting. Schwarber sent a blast to center field in the bottom of the first inning, connecting for yet another leadoff HR, and followed up with a three-run home run to right-center that put the Nationals up 6-0 in the 4th inning of what ended up a 6-2 win in seven.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago Cubs vs San Diego Padres 6/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Chicago Cubs vs San Diego Padres 6/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Chicago Cubs will play Game 2 of their 3-game series against the San Diego Padres at Park Petco Park, San Diego, CA, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 9:40 PM (EDT). The Cubs are heading to this match after playing and obtaining victory over the Padres during the 1st game of the series. The win came to a score of 4-3 and moved the team to a 33-26 record on the year. Chicago is currently sitting 1st in the National League Central Division.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

San Diego Padres vs New York Mets Prediction, 6/13/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: San Diego (-125) New York (+100) Citi Field is the site where Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets (31-24, 1st in NL East) will take on the San Diego Padres (37-28, 3rd in NL West) on Sunday. The Mets open this contest at +100 while the Padres are priced at -125. The O/U opens at 8.5. The starting pitchers will be Chris Paddack and Joey Lucchesi.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The finale of a three-game set will take place at Target Field between the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon. The series is split with the Astros taking the first game by 2 runs at 6-4 and the Twins taking the second game by three runs at 5-3. Houston still trails the AL West division leader Oakland Athletics by two games at 36-28. The Twins are in fourth-place in the AL Central division at 26-38 with 14 games on the back of division leader Chicago White Sox.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Dodgers 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The third match between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be held at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 4:10 PM EDT. The Rangers were defeated in the first meeting with the Rangers but they bounced back in the second match and won by a score of 12-1. Texas delivered 12 runs, 17 hits, and 12 RBIs in the game. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored the first point in the 3rd inning. Brock Holt scored the last point in the 9th inning. Texas ranks 5th in the AL West standings with a record of 25-40.
tonyspicks.com

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Pittsburgh Pirates (20-39) will take on the Milwaukee Brewers (31-26) in the finale of a three-game weekend series at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 2:10 PM ET. Pittsburgh lost Game 1 of a series to the Milwaukee Brewers at 7-4 on Friday. The Pirates need a win here to prevent a sweep after losing the second installment of a series versus the Brewers at 4-7 on Saturday. The Pittsburgh Pirates managed to score in the 1st and 2nd innings but failed to continue in the remaining frames heading to a 4-7 defeat. Starter Chad Kuhl made only 3.1 innings with five hits and five earned runs allowed while awarding four free bases but struck out two Milwaukee batters in the loss. Center Fielder Bryan Reynolds scored one run on one hit with an RBI while 2nd Baseman Adam Frazier acquired a one-run score with a triple for Pittsburgh. 3rd Baseman Phillip Evans and Shortstop Erik Gonzalez added one run on one hit each in the losing effort for the Pirates.
tonyspicks.com

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Toronto Blue Jays will play game three with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1:10 PM EDT. Toronto is 2-3 in its last five games this season. The Blue Jays were beaten in the first meeting with Boston but they bounced back in the second match and won a score of 7-2. The Blue Jays delivered 7 runs, 10 hits, and 7 RBIs in the game. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered in the 1st inning and scored the first point. The winning point was made by Reese McGuire in the 9th inning. The team ranks 3rd in the AL East standings with a 32-30 record.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Seattle Mariners vs Cleveland Indians 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Seattle Mariners will have their third match with the Cleveland Indians at the Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1:10 PM EDT. The Mariners managed to avoid a complete sweep in their previous game series with the Tigers by winning the second match. However, Seattle has already lost two meetings with the Indians and its recent game earned them a score of 4-5. Seattle made 4 runs, 8 hits, and 4 RBIs in the game. The first point was delivered by J.P. Crawford in the 1st inning. Dylan Moore homered in the 7th for the last point. The Mariners are 4th at 31-35 in the AL West.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Los Angeles Angels vs Arizona Diamondbacks 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Los Angeles Angels will meet with the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action in Chase Field, Phoenix, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 4:10 PM (EDT). The Angels claimed seven of their past ten matches, but they are still six matches back in the AL West after winning the series opener. They are now 31-32. Los Angeles is a strong offensive squad this year, placing fifth in team batting average at .249 and averaging 4.71 runs per game, good for tenth place in scoring offense.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Atlanta Braves will play the last game of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins in LoanDepot Park Miami, FL, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). Atlanta dropped the first match of the series 4-3 on Friday, and the Braves now lost their previous three games. Atlanta is 29-32, good for third place, five matches behind first-place New York Mets, and one match behind second-place Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Yankees will play the last game of their back-to-back match against the Philadelphia Phillies in Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1:05 PM (EDT). After a 7-5 defeat to the Minnesota Twins, New York is now 33-30. The Yankees swept the Twins in the first two matches of their three-game series. New York is 6 1/2 matches behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Kansas City Royals vs Oakland Athletics 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Kansas City Royals will play the last game of their four-game series against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 4:07 PM (EDT). Oakland was not particularly remarkable on offense, hitting just .231 and scoring 4.29 runs per game, ranking 22nd and 15th respectively in the league this year. Matt Olson, the Athletics’ first baseman, continued to lead the Athletics, hitting .273 with 15 home runs and 41 RBIs.
Basketballtonyspicks.com

WNBA New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Phoenix Mercury are hosting the New York Liberty at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix on Sunday, June 13, at 18:00 ET in this battle between two squads with almost identical records have are coming off multiple wins. The Phoenix Mercury have back-to-back losses and are fourth in the West. The New York Liberty have three consecutive losses but are still second in the East.
BaseballDoc's Sports Service

Doosan Bears vs LG Twins Prediction, 6/13/2021 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. Odds/Point Spread: Doosan (+164) LG (-222) Jamsil Baseball Stadium is the site where Casey Kelly and the LG Twins (31-24, 1st in KBO) will play the Doosan Bears (28-25, 5th in KBO) on Sunday. The moneyline on this game has the Bears priced at +164 and the Twins are at -222. The total has been set at 8.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Walker Lockett and Casey Kelly.