Paris, Courchevel, St. Barts, London, Montreux, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Danang, Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul. These are just some of the locations of Pierre Gagnaire’s gastronomic empire – with 15 establishments and numerous Michelin stars, not forgetting his collaboration with 10 Fouquet’s brasseries worldwide – which continues to expand. Today one of champagne brand’s Perrier-Jouët’s Artisans of the Wild – a global community of personalities from the worlds of art, design, gastronomy and fashion who serve nature through their creativity – his upcoming plans are simple: “To remain healthy. The future is unpredictable. We can see it right now with the current coronavirus, so the most important thing is to remain concentrated, which is my strength, and to always keep real life fundamentals.” I sit down with the French chef to discuss his long culinary career.