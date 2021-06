PEORIA, ILLINOIS (June 11, 2021) — Despite getting the tying and go-ahead runs into scoring position in the ninth, the Quad Cities River Bandits were held off by the Peoria Chiefs on Thursday as they lost their second-straight game by a score of 4-3. The contest featured two starters who entered the night with earned run averages under three and both Angel Zerpa and Jack Ralston showed why by working a scoreless three frames that saw just three combined base-runners.