ORIGIN – Mural by ONUR in Le Locle, Switzerland

Genre – Experimental/Electronica/Industrial/Blackened Grindcore. Label – Code666/Aural Music/Trepanation Recordings. Le Cœur Bat starts with a track entitled Le Coeur Bat, which means something like “the heart beats”. (Let me apologize now for any incorrect translations. My own French is exceptionally rusty, and Google Translate is not known for accuracy.) As the track is a whopping twenty-five minutes long, it’s a good place to start in talking about the sound of this anonymous project from France. There is a long list of seemingly disparate genre tags at the bottom of the album’s Bandcamp page. Sometimes I feel that bands are really stretching with some of the ways they tag themselves, but not here. These are all valid. The track and the album are a mélange of styles that one wouldn’t normally expect to see together. Black metal and grindcore maybe, but black metal, grindcore, and trip hop? And yet, all that and more obviously influences this project.