Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

18 Absolutely Stunning Coastal Landscape Designs for Your House on the Beach

architectureartdesigns.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving a home on the beach is a luxury that is unmatched by any home design feature. But even if you’re blessed with a beach location for your home, you can’t skip on many important design elements that can lift your home up to a whole new level. One of the most important aspects of outdoor living is the landscape design as it forms your surroundings whenever you’re lounging in the outdoor areas enabled by your property.

www.architectureartdesigns.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach House#On The Beach#Jerusalem Road Project 3#Home Staging Turismo#Villa Amar 4#Rolling Oaks Home 5#Dune House#Mill Valley Residence 8#Coastal Landscape Design#Hamptons Waterfront 12#Ocean Front Home 13#Sea Change#Georgia Coastal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior DesignHGTV

Coastal Design Style 101

Eternally popular, coastal style sets most of us dreaming of seaside getaways but, by following our pointers below, it's easy to bring the beachy-chic look home. Just pair watery hues with natural textures, like rope, driftwood or wicker, and mix in a few nautical touches like anchors, oars or shells. Whether you live by the sea or miles from the nearest body of water, incorporating just a few beachy decor touches can give any space a cool, coastal vibe.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

4 Cheap Kitchen Cabinet Upgrades Home Stagers Swear By

Costly renovations aren’t the only way to upgrade the look of your kitchen, especially if you’re looking to put your home on the market and would rather not invest a ton into it. There are also changes you can make to the outside of your cabinetry to upsell your kitchen to a potential buyer.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

18 Breathtaking Coastal Deck Designs With Spectacular Views

Living by the beach is a true blessing. If you’re among the lucky ones that get to build their homes by any kind of coast, then you also know to appreciate your home’s outdoor areas. After all, it would be a real waste not to make the most out of the view that your beach home is able to give you. That is why you need a beautiful coastal deck that will be able to accommodate you and give you the space you need to enjoy the outdoors from the comfort of your home.
Visual Arthomeworlddesign.com

Skygarden House / Dubbeldam Architecture + Design

Situated on a narrow lot in an older Toronto neighbourhood, the Skygarden House by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design provides outdoor living spaces on multiple levels to address the owners’ desire for a better connection to the home’s natural surroundings. The owners used to spend their weekends at a home in the country, located next to a stream and surrounded by trees. For their new urban home, they wanted to emulate this bucolic experience and satisfy their deep connection to nature.
Interior Designmansionglobal.com

3 Landscape Designers to Watch

With outdoor spaces becoming more important, innovative designs are transforming landscapes around the world. Here are three award-winning landscape designers whose work has gained recognition. Ula Maria Landscape and Garden Design. London. The timeless naturalistic designs of award-winning garden designer and landscape architect Ula Maria are deeply rooted in emotions...
Lifestylewomanaroundtown.com

Make Your Beach House Rental Feel More Like Home

Little things make it yours even when rented. Or, perhaps, you’re spending a weekend somewhere and need a gift? Not, needless to say, in scale. Pfaltzgraff Venice 16-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set: Service for 4. Includes 4 each of: 10-1/2 inch dinner plate, 8-1/2 inch Salad plate, 6-inch bowl, and 12-ounce mug. Dishwasher and microwave safe. $70.98.
loves143.com

Stunning Modern Loft house, Chill Out by the Pool

Share ideas for those who are looking for a house or who are thinking of decorating a loft style house. There are many types of loft-style houses for everyone to apply ideas to suit your families, if you are another person who likes raw, cool and uniqueness. Besides being cool this style of house is also a home with a budget that is not too high. Because this style of house focuses on showing the charm of the cement structure, showing brick walls, but for those who see that the loft and industrial look too heavy or raw. May reduce, choose only your favorite parts to mix with modern and add softness to fill it according to your preference.
Interior DesignThe Independent

7 important tips for designing a kitchen you’ll absolutely love

Full-scale kitchen renovations can be expensive, which is why it’s important to make sensible, practical choices during the planning stage, that you won’t regret in the long-run. While it’s tempting to opt for style over substance, the kitchen is arguably the most important room in the house, and for many...
Interior Designdengarden.com

Your Decorating Style: Interior Design Styles for Your Home

Michelle Jackson has studied art and interior design since 1983. She has attended design school and worked as an artist/visual artist. It’s been an interesting time in home decor as HGTV has spurred the design trends and fads that most certainly have impacted the home decor market. As you look around your home, you may be wondering: What is next? Is last year's style going to hold up? Maybe you are feeling like your home is dated or just needs a refresher course. Today, we are going to discuss what’s in, what’s out, and how your personal style plays into it.
Gardeningabouttown.io

Add Color to Your Landscape

You may have noticed a trend in residential landscape design as you’ve driven around suburban streets over the past few years. Yards that once boasted lines of neatly trimmed hedges in monochromatic lines of green are exploding with brightly-hued flora. But it doesn’t take a complete overhaul to add bright hues to your curbside vista. Try adding in some of these vibrant pops of color the next time you need to replace a tired bush or fill an empty spot.
Home & Gardenpcdn.co

11 Steps to Improve Your Landscape Drawing

Discover how to draw a landscape with painterly style in this art demo that takes you from rough sketch and initial concept to final artwork. In this demo, you’ll discover how to draw a landscape with painterly style. Follow along with artist-instructor Phil Metzger to learn how to “lift out” clouds, substitute trees to get the look you want, adjust your values, and more.
Food & Drinkswindermere.com

Designing Your Backyard for BBQs

Summer is the season of spending long days and nights out in the backyard and making home-cooked meals on the barbecue. Whether classic BBQ dishes like ribs and hamburgers or skewered grilled vegetables are more your style, these tips will help get your backyard in prime shape for grilling season.
Gardeningangi.com

Beyond Xeriscaping: How to Create a Low-Water Landscape Design for Your Yard

This concept even has a name, albeit a rather scary-sounding one — xeriscaping. Haven’t heard of it? You’re not alone. Part of the problem with the name was it sounded like a barren, outer space wasteland. Even those who knew what xeriscaping means often thought it was exclusively the use of rock and cactus, like in the deserts or backyards of the Southwest.
Millerton, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

Tour the Charming Connecticut Cabin of Sister Parish’s Great-Granddaughter

Like so many other New Yorkers, Sister Parish Design’s creative director Eliza Harris sought refuge outside the city in 2020. A desire for a new space led the then-pregnant Harris to a charming cottage in Salisbury, Connecticut, just across the border from what she describes as the burgeoning designers’ enclave of Millerton, New York. Although the house is relatively unassuming from the outside, its interiors are a breathtaking homage to Harris’s great-grandmother Sister Parish. Not only that, but the space also doubles as a living, breathing look book of some of Sister Parish Design’s forthcoming wallpapers, fabrics, and textiles (with a few extra-special artifacts thrown in).
Interior Designmidcenturyhome.com

Modern Coastal House Luxuriates in Quietude

Text from Architect Alec Petros This project came about when I happened to meet the owner of the property at a local bookstore. We serendipitously picked up the same architecture book, and then struck up a conversation. It turned out he was looking for someone to design his home. It was clear we had a similar design aesthetic, and so we decided to continue the conversation.
Interior Designeverydaywholesome.com

Coastal & Beach Theme Farmhouse Home Decor

Check out these ideas to decorate your Coastal Farmhouse in decor for the Living Room, Kitchen, Bedroom, Bathroom. Decorate your Farmhouse Living Room, Decor. Coastal Living Rooms, Bedrooms, Decor, kitchen, farmhose decor, bathroom. Home Decor Ideas, DIY home decor, home decor ideas living room. Some of the decor will look great in your Farmhouse kitchen as decor for your table, sink, shelves, counter, and island. This is beach house decor for your VRBO Or also you can use this as a beach themed room like your bedroom or bathroom. Decorating with peach, coral & aqua or teal.
Visual ArtArtist's Network

Add Structural Elements to Your Landscape Scene: A Demo

Fences, barns, roads — these elements help to add complexity to a landscape scene. Learn how to build composition and add narrative in this pastel painting demo. I’ve always been interested in rural scenery as a painting resource. I believe the ability to set a mood and narrative is enhanced with the addition of structural elements. Here’s how to add structural elements into your landscape scene.