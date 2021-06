Israel Adesanya may have fallen short in his bid for two-division glory, but now he gets to defend the belt he does own, and against a familiar foe. “The Last Stylebender,” who lost to light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz by unanimous decision in March, will take on Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC 263 this Saturday. The two tangled a little over three years ago, early in their respective UFC careers, with Adesanya prevailing by split decision. While Vettori’s insistence that he won the fight is questionable, he gave the future champ a tougher fight than anyone at middleweight other than possibly Kelvin Gastelum, and both men are demonstrably improved since then.