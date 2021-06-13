Cancel
Chris Hemsworth trolls Chris Evans on Instagram as Captain America star turns 40

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
Chris Hemsworth celebrated Chris Evans ’ 40th birthday by trolling him on Instagram.

The Captain America actor turns 40 today (13 June), with fans from around the world sending him well wishes on social media.

Joining them was Evans’ Avengers co-star Hemsworth, who marked the day by sharing a picture of himself with Chris Pratt , rather than Evans, to Instagram.

“Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book,” Hemsworth captioned the photo.

Hemsworth, Evans and Pratt make up three of the four actors dubbed the “ Hollywood Chrises ” – the fourth being actor Chris Pine.

A running trend on social media is for people to rank the four performers, which Hemsworth’s post appears to be referencing.

Last year, Marvel stars including Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr spoke out in defence of Pratt after he was dubbed the “worst” Hollywood Chris by many fans.

Earlier this month, Hemsworth sent Marvel fans wild after he shared a photo with Taika Waititi from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, which had just finished shooting.

