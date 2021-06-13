Cancel
Liverpool Players to Begin Copa America Campaign.

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year’s delay, the Copa America kicks off tonight. Brazil will kick off against Venezuela with Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino all expected to be involved. It’s not clear anyone actually wants this tournament. The Covid situation in South America is still tragically difficult, with vaccination rates still lower than Europe or North America while the virus rages on. It’s certainly not great for the players’ fitness, with the continual grind of more football going on and on.

