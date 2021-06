Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an inflammatory autoimmune disease that causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints. It can also cause fatigue, and the underlying inflammation may affect other body systems. Up to 10% of people with RA are affected by interstitial lung disease (ILD) during their lifetime, and ILD is one of the leading causes of death in patients with RA. Data presented at the 2021 EULAR congress report findings from a longitudinal study showing that people with MUC5B gene variant have a considerable lifetime risk of ILD, and that this gene variant contributes to increased morbidity. These findings have clinical implications for improving identification of people with RA who are at high risk for developing ILD.