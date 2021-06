Navy adversary squadron VFC-12 has unveiled a newly painted F/A-18E that looks like a Su-57 Felon as it commences the overhaul of its fleet. The U.S. Navy’s plans to overhaul its adversary aircraft fleet have taken a significant step forward with the introduction of the first three Super Hornets to Fighter Squadron Composite 12, or VFC-12, which is home-based at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia. Known as the “Fighting Omars,” this unit is one of four specialist adversary units within the Navy with the task of replicating enemy fighters and their tactics.