(Editor’s Note: The following are comments from Councilmember Dan Carson delivered on Tuesday during the discussion of the Davis Housing Element Draft Report). A Strategy to Move Us Forward on Housing. I generally support the language of the draft Housing Element that is before us. It complies with the series of very specific mandates the state has set forth for cities like ours to document our past progress in zoning additional housing and the approach our city is taking to ensure that enough land within the city is zoned to allow for housing to meet our regional housing need allocation (or RHNA). This draft plan correctly points out that we have zoned more land than RHNA requires overall over the last eight years but have fallen short by roughly 300 units in zoning sufficient land for affordable housing. The plan proposes some specific locations that could be rezoned to make up that gap as state law requires, as well as back-up solutions like the major zoning changes are already up for adoption in the draft Downtown Specific Plan.