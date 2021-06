While scrolling Twitter on a Sunday afternoon, some may have noticed this:. It is indeed the notion that Coach DeMarco Murray delivered on Oklahoma’s running back recruit, Gavin Sawchuk. The talented running back was a visitor at the star studded recruiting event in Norman — the ChampU BBQ. Sawchuk has been on Lincoln Riley’s radar for two years now and the Oklahoma Sooners have finally been able to secure the commitment of the elite athlete. Sawchuk was also considering several other institutions such as Notre Dame, Ohio State, Alabama, USC, and many more.