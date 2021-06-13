Central Vermont Fiber plans to bring high-speed internet to Moretown
"I'll get straight to the point. I'm going to ask for money," said Chuck Burt of Central Vermont Fiber (CVFiber) when speaking to the Moretown Select Board at a June 7 meeting. CVFiber is a nonprofit internet provider that serves 20 Central Vermont towns, including two Valley towns: Moretown and Duxbury. According to the Vermont Department of Public Service, they are what is known as a Communications Union District (CUD) – a coalition of local municipalities put in place to improve communication infrastructure in the state.