Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Is WWE planning another big event on SummerSlam weekend?

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Posted by 
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In recent weeks there has already been a lot of talk about the next big event that WWE will broadcast from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, or its summer Big Four par excellence: SummerSlam. Although there are still several weeks left, since the PPV will be held on August 21, WWE is said to be working hard to bring more meat to the fire as possible, with a list of "Mega Stars" that could appear at the event, which by now would be internally considered even more important than Wrestlemania, at least this year, given that Summerslam will air just before the company's return to the road after more than a year of shows held indoors and without fans in the arenas.

www.wrestling-world.com
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Combat#Ppv#Nxt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
WWE
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLringsidenews.com

How WWE Tried To Cover Up SummerSlam Location

WWE made an announcement that there were six NFL stadiums in the running to host SummerSlam. That came during a time when reports were out that Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium would host the biggest party of the summer. The company wanted to keep that news suppressed so they could announce it themselves. That is not what happened this time as so many fans already knew about their SummerSlam plans.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Wants To Make This Year’s SummerSlam As Big As WrestleMania

WrestleVotes gave some more insight into the planning by WWE officials for this year’s SummerSlam that takes place on Saturday, August 21st from Las Vegas, at Allegiant Stadium. WWE wants to make this year’s SummerSlam just like a WrestleMania. Here’s the report:. “After speaking to a few sources on the...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Had List Of ‘Mega Names’ They Wanted For SummerSlam

WWE wants to make SummerSlam the biggest show they possibly can. A recent report stated that WWE wants to make the biggest party of the summer “this year’s WrestleMania.” They will need some major star power to pull off that feat. Roman Reigns vs John Cena is already likely happening...
NFLPosted by
Media Referee

WWE Summerslam 2021: Date, Location and Possible Match Card

WWE Summerslam is set to be one of the most exciting time in this year's curtailed calendar. The event is also set to welcome fans for the 'biggest event of the summer.'. The 34th edition has a lot of big match-ups and feuds this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Summerslam is the second biggest event of the WWE year, after WrestleMania and features the best wrestlers in WWE.
WWEPWMania

Latest Backstage News Regarding WWE’s Plans For SummerSlam 2021

During the latest edition of the Mat Men Podcast, Andrew Zarian provided some more news items regarding the 2021 WWE Summerslam PPV. As previously noted, WWE is looking to make this year’s Summerslam a Wrestlemania-caliber show. The story of WWE looking at six different stadiums for Summerslam was reportedly planted...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Details On WWE SummerSlam Travel Packages

Get SummerSlam Travel Packages June 15 at 12 noon ET. WWE’s SummerSlam descends on Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. There is no better way to enjoy all the excitement of The Biggest Event of the Summer than by scoring an Exclusive SummerSlam Travel Package, providing you with premium seating at SummerSlam, exclusive experiences with WWE Superstars/Legends, hotel accommodations and more.
NFLPosted by
Wrestling World

WWE would have a list of 'mega stars' to call for SummerSlam

WWE is now beginning to seriously prepare for its next big annual event, which goes by the name of SummerSlam. After the Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania, Summerslam is in fact the third Big Four that awaits the number one company in the world of pro-wrestling and this year will have a decidedly different flavor than all the other McMahon company.
WWE411mania.com

John Cena Plays Dumb Regarding WWE SummerSlam During Interview for F9

– The WWE on FOX Sports Twitter account took note of John Cena being asked about SummerSlam 2021 during an interview with Tara Hitchcock this week while promoting F9: The Fast Saga. You can view the clip where Cena is asked about SummerSlam below. When asked about his plans for...
WWE411mania.com

Backstage Notes for WWE Plans on NXT TakeOver the Day After SummerSlam 2021

– As previously reported, Triple H said during today’s media conference call for NXT TakeOver: In Your House that a SummerSlam weekend edition of TakeOver is currently a work in progress. PWInsider reported that WWE has August 22 as the date listed for the next TakeOver internally. Fightful Select has some additional details on the upcoming TakeOver plans.
WWEf4wonline.com

Mat Men Podcast: WWE all in for SummerSlam in Las Vegas

Today on Mat Men, Andrew and Rich break down all of this week’s pro wrestling news and rumors. WWE has announced the location for SummerSlam and it will be in Las Vegas. Andrew has all the details on what went on and how WWE finally settled on Las Vegas. Will they be able to overcome the lack of interest in the product by making this show as big as possible?
WWEComicBook

John Cena Plays Coy About Wrestling at WWE SummerSlam

The biggest rumor for WWE's SummerSlam event right now is that John Cena will return to the company and face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. It's the second-biggest match WWE can possibly book right now beyond Reigns vs. The Rock and would make SummerSlam the biggest WWE event of the year (the company reportedly wants the August event to be "this year's WrestleMania"). But Cena still hasn't popped up on WWE TV since losing the Firefly Fun House to Bray Wyatt back at WrestleMania 36 and has been avoiding the topic during recent interviews while promoting F9.
NFLringsidenews.com

WWE Only Opening 50% Of Allegiant Stadium For SummerSlam

WWE is bringing SummerSlam to Allegiant Stadium on August 21st. That huge NFL stadium will be full of WWE fans, but it won’t be totally packed. The company isn’t putting every seat up for sale. According to PW Insider, WWE is only putting around 50% to 60% of the seats...
WWEringsidenews.com

Edge Expected To Be A Babyface At WWE SummerSlam

WWE Hall Of Famer Edge last competed at WrestleMania 37, where he faced off against Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Night Two of the pay-per-view. Edge would be unable to win the match and become the WWE Universal Champion. Since...
NFLWWE

WWE to hold talent tryouts during SummerSlam Week in Las Vegas

WWE today announced that it will search for the next generation of Superstars and host a multi-day talent tryout in Las Vegas as part of SummerSlam Week. The tryouts will give elite male and female athletes and performers the opportunity to showcase their abilities with the goal of being selected to begin training at the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla.
WWEPWMania

Early News Regarding Ticket Sales For WWE SummerSlam In Las Vegas

A pre-sale began on Monday (code PSL) for the 2021 WWE Summerslam PPV at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that WWE “moved a ton of tickets” for the event but did not provide an exact number. Twitter account @AEWTicketInfo noted that 41,661 is the...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

The WWE SummerSlam Pre-Sale Password Revealed, SmackDown Note, More

The pre-sale code for WWE SummerSlam has been released. As you know by now, SummerSlam 2021 will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 21. Fans can use the pre-sale code PSL on Ticketmaster.com. The virtual registration for this week’s WWE SmackDown broadcast is now...