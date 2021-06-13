Is WWE planning another big event on SummerSlam weekend?

In recent weeks there has already been a lot of talk about the next big event that WWE will broadcast from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, or its summer Big Four par excellence: SummerSlam. Although there are still several weeks left, since the PPV will be held on August 21, WWE is said to be working hard to bring more meat to the fire as possible, with a list of "Mega Stars" that could appear at the event, which by now would be internally considered even more important than Wrestlemania, at least this year, given that Summerslam will air just before the company's return to the road after more than a year of shows held indoors and without fans in the arenas.