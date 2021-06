GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health is the first in the nation to implant a newly FDA approved device in a patient’s brain. The advanced brain stimulation system is implanted to help treat the symptoms of Parkinson’s and other movement disorders. The device works like a pacemaker by producing an electrical current, but instead of being attached to the heart the small wires are attached to targeted portions of the patient’s brain. The electrical pulses help control tremors and abnormal muscle contractions.