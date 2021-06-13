Cancel
Colorado State

Meet the Gold Helmet finalists: 6 Colorado high school football players who embody excellence on and off the field

By Matt Schubert
Denver Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFountain-Fort Carson running back Q Jones is the winner of the 2020 Denver Post Gold Helmet Award, edging six other worthy senior finalists. Here’s a look at each of them:. On the field: Rated a three-star wide receiver by 247Sports.com, Penry is bound for CU after finishing 12th in state history with 167 receptions — even while playing a shortened senior season. The 6-foot-2 wideout started on back-to-back 5A state championship teams his junior and senior years, as well as the 2018 Bruins squad that reached the state title game when he was a sophomore. Penry finished with 2,193 yards receiving and 26 touchdowns, including a senior year that saw him catch 53 passes for 760 yards and nine TDs in nine games.

