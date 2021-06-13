Man found in road with gunshot wound on Jacksonville’s Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police found an adult man with a gunshot wound lying in the middle of the road at 800 Van Buren Street on Sunday morning.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation in the area, however, police believe this is an isolated incident so there is no threat to the community.

“Regardless, if it’s non-life-threatening or not, it’s a serious crime that occurred,” said JSO Lieutenant Damone.

“Someone suffered gunshot wounds. If we find out someone else perpetrated that we are going to conduct the investigation and take as much time as necessary to be thorough and not miss any evidence.”

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to call the JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

