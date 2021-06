The Pittsburgh Penguins once again find themselves on the golf course early. What was chalked up to be a great postseason run with several similarities between this year’s team and the one that won the Stanley Cup in 2017 has unfortunately crashed and burned far sooner than expected. The Penguins were never a team to shy away from making big changes in the offseason — new management in Brian Burke and Ron Hextall is much less likely to produce major turnover than ex-general manager Jim Rutherford was.