To say the Colorado Avalanche are bummed out today is putting it mildly. Nathan MacKinnon said in his media avail following the elimination loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, “I’m going into my ninth year next year and haven’t won sh*t. This is not to suggest that MacKinnon wants out. No, he actually said he’d be willing to take another team-friendly deal to keep the best team together. But, his frustrations to suggest there’s a lot to look at on this team, even though they are the current Presidents Trophy Champions.