Routine childhood vaccinations drop in Minnesota, Dakotas during COVID-19 pandemic
BISMARCK — Minnesota and the Dakotas saw significant drops in the number of infants and children receiving routine immunizations in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of low rates of childhood immunization last year, health officials are warning that outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases, such as hepatitis B, diphtheria and chickenpox, could occur in schools that hold in-person classes, according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report dated Friday, June 11.www.thedickinsonpress.com