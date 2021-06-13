Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Nissan Ready To Kill Sedans In Home Market

By Jared Rosenholtz
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With crossovers and pickup trucks dominating the sales charts in the United States, sedan sales have plummeted. Automakers like Ford have already cut them from their lineups, and a major Japanese brand may be next. Nikkei Asia reports that Nissan will end development for all sedan models as SUVs and crossovers become more popular in the company's home market in Japan. The outlet claims to have information from major suppliers, who were told of Nissan's plans. Nissan declined to comment on the matter.

carbuzz.com
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Vehicles#Nissan Maxima#Nissan Sentra#Nissan Versa#Japanese#Nikkei Asia#Mitsubishi#2021#Sylphy#Infiniti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Renault
Country
Japan
News Break
Cars
News Break
Nissan
Related
Buying Carsauffenbergnissan.com

Pre-Owned 2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR FWD 4D Sedan

Clean CARFAX. Super Black Metallic 2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth, 16" 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/6 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Floor Mats (4-Piece), Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Splash Guards, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Suede Cloth Seat Trim, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth.
Economyteletrader.com

Nissan to stop developing sedan models in Japan - report

Nissan Motors informed its major suppliers on Friday that it will end working on developing new versions of its four sedan models, including the company's oldest Skyline vehicle, for the Japanese market, Nikkei reported citing sources familiar with the matter. The company is looking to cut funds on development projects...
CarsMacomb Daily

Auto review: 2021 Nissan Versa is a small but capable sedan

As we move closer to everyone and their mother having a truck or SUV, small car offerings are a rarity these days, especially the subcompact vehicles that seem to be disappearing more and more each year. The Nissan Versa is one of the few still available to those in search...
CarsCarscoops

Nissan To Kill Off The Navara In Europe Sometime In 2022

Nissan will close its factory in Barcelona, Spain at the end of the year and has announced that it will also discontinue the Navara pickup truck, which is made in that plant. The current Navara has been around since 2014 and last year, it received a comprehensive facelift. However, Nissan’s European arm opted not to sell the refreshed model and declining sales have ultimately resulted in the pickup’s demise.
Buying Carsauffenberg.com

New 2021 Nissan Versa 1.6 S FWD 4D Sedan

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents. *Did you think it would change down here? No way. Of course you know all of our vehicles do not include tax, title, documentation, or license fees. Our documentation fee is $303.60, which is consistent with most Illinois dealers and lower than most of Missouri dealers. We have every intention of picturing and pricing with the most accuracy possible, but cannot guarantee both. Occasionally pricing errors may occur and upon notification we will correct such errors. We do our best to ensure our vehicles are available to be seen, but we are not able to hold or take a deposit on any vehicles. Special APR cannot be combined with these great discounts unless previously noted. Special APR generally requires well qualified buyers. CVR is an optional Fee. For a price with special interest rates, please contact our sales team in person, by phone, by email, or by web chat.
Economyinvesting.com

Nissan (NSANY) to Pull the Plug on Sedan Development in Home Market

Www.investing.com/analysis/nissan-nsany-to-pull-the-plug-on-sedan-development-in-home-market-200585936. Nissan (NSANY) to Pull the Plug on Sedan Development in Home Market. By Zacks Investment Research | 22 hours ago (Jun 14, 2021 05:24AM ET) Articles (157894) Per Nikkei Asia, Nissan (OTC:NSANY) Motor Co. NSANY will discontinue the development of new versions of all its sedans in Japan and...
Buying Carschartattack.com

5 Reasons Why Sedans Are Still The Most Popular Car Body Style

The car industry is one of the largest for a long time, and many popular brands hold that status for decades. Some of the most popular brands are Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Fiat, Ford, Chevrolet, Toyota, Hyundai, and Tesla. Also, there are less popular brands, especially in Asia, who are known for vehicles that you can buy for affordable prices, such as Geely, Lada, JAC, and Perodua. If you are interested in buying the most recent sedan from Perodua, visit this site.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Electric Mazda CX-5 Ready To Fight Ford Mustang Mach-E

Mazda's electrification strategy is taking off, starting with the MX-30's arrival in the United States. Though we think the MX-30 looks pretty cool with its suicide rear doors and range extender engine, Mazda only plans to offer it in California at launch. Such a limited vehicle is hard to get excited over, but Mazda has other electric vehicles in the pipeline. The company's new SkyActiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture will arrive between 2025 and 2030, underpinning five hybrids, five plug-in hybrids, and three EVs. Among those three EVs, we expect at least one to be an electric Mazda CX-5.
EconomyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Say Goodbye to the Skyline: Nissan May Kill Domestic Sedan Sales

Suppliers allege the Japanese automaker will no longer make four-door sedans, possibly beginning soon. Nissan made its name with practical sedans. It’s now focusing on better-selling, larger mode; nevertheless, The loss of the legendary Skyline will be deeply felt. Sedan sales have drastically declined. For almost 20 years, the Toyota...
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

We Have Bad News About Subaru Production

Subaru, having already idled its Yajima plant in the Gunma Prefecture in Japan in April, then reopening it, is closing it down again for the same reason: semiconductor chip shortage. It was shutdown for 13 workdays, at a cost of 10,000 cars that it didn't get to produce in April. It also shutdown its American plant for a spell.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

500-HP Hydrogen-Powered Luxury Sedan Has 500-Miles Range

You probably haven't heard of Hopium before. But, to be fair, we live in an era where a new electric car maker is launched on an hourly basis. In the time it took you to read that intro, three new electric supercars were unveiled. Hopium is a French company founded...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Won't Wage War Against Ford Maverick

For a while there, it seemed like Volkswagen would introduce a competitor in the new small lifestyle unibody truck segment. It makes perfect business sense, considering that there's a massive audience out there who'd like the practicality of a pickup, but without going the whole nine yards. If you're not going to be hauling cargo on a gravel surface daily, why live with the inherent flaws of a ladder-frame chassis and leaf springs. Hardcore truck owners disagree with that statement, but Ford's new Maverick is proof that there is demand. Ford recently opened the reservation books for the Maverick, and 36,000 units were reserved in the first week alone. Hyundai's Santa Cruz probably won't be as popular, but we wouldn't be surprised if it ended up being one of the South Korean manufacturer's best-selling models.
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Is Making A Miraculous Recovery In America

Nissan was in a dire situation a few years ago. After former CEO Carlos Ghosn was arrested for fraud, the Japanese automaker reported a $400 million operating loss in 2019. As part of its recovery strategy, Chief Operations Officer Ashwani Gupta was put in charge of reviving Nissan in the North American market. While Nissan is focusing on increasing model revenues in the US, operations were scaled back in Europe to reduce costs. Fortunately for Nissan, this strategy is paying off.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The New Toyota Land Cruiser Was Benchmarked Against The 90's Model

When it comes to off-road vehicles, America is spoilt for choice. Cars such as the Ford F-150 Raptor and Jeep Wrangler are known for their mountain-conquering abilities, but few can match the legendary talents of the Toyota Land Cruiser. The Toyota Land Cruiser's career spans decades, and while classic examples can still be found bouncing up and down the off-road trails of America, Toyota is gearing up to bring a new model to market. The new 300 Series model will replace the outgoing 200 Series that made its debut back in 2007 and will ride on Toyota's new body on frame GA-F platform. The new Cruiser will feature tons of new tech, but Toyota recently revealed that it still benchmarked the new car against an old Land Cruiser 80 from the 1990s.
CarsNorwalk Hour

Drive: 2021 Mazda's CX-30 features a powerful engine

The lesson we learned from our week with the Mazda CX-3 a few years ago was that it's impossible to build a subcompact sport-utility vehicle to our liking. We arrived at this conclusion based on the fact Mazda's midsize SUV, the CX-5, has long been our favorite in a segment that's crowded with quality models from South Korea, Japan, Europe and the United States. If the creator of the CX-5 can't get it right on a smaller scale, we reasoned, no one can.
Buying Carsauffenberg.com

Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S FWD 4D Sedan

ONLY AT THE ECONO CORNER AT THE ST CLAIR AUTO MALL IN OFALLON, IL. LOCAL TRADE, CLEAN CARFAX, Altima 2.5 S, 4D Sedan, 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Black, Black. 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 23/32 City/Highway MPG. At Auffenberg Econo Superstore all cars are $9,995or less and...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Ford Motor acquires electric vehicle charging company

Ford Motor brought a charging station company, Electriphi, to expand its electric vehicle brand. Ford is gearing itself as an inclusive destination for EV goods and services. The F-150 and the F-150 Lightning Pro are two of Ford’s premium EV trucks. Ford Motor acquired Electriphi, an electric vehicle (EV) fleet...
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Prepares To Dominate The Commercial Electric Market

Ford, like every other major auto manufacturer, is steadily moving towards an electric future. The company recently launched its Maverick pickup truck with hybrid power, after the successful reveal of the electric F-150 Lightning. Not only are consumers being treated to new eco-friendly options, but Ford has also set its sights on the commercial sector with vehicles such as the E-Transit Van.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New Car Prices Are Getting Out Of Hand

Times are tough for manufacturers and consumers alike. The current Covid-19 crisis has not only affected the production of vehicles but has put a damper on the global economy, thus affecting the appetite of consumers for new cars. To top it all off, the world is currently experiencing an unprecedented shortage of semiconductor chips which has placed even further strain on the supply of most popular models in the US. Vehicles such as the Ford F-150 and the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, which have always been freely available, are now selling at well over sticker price.
CarsJalopnik

Toyota Says Screw It And Shows The Full 2022 Tundra

Toyota is as bad as Nissan when it comes to letting their trucks sit with no significant updates. Can you believe the current Tundra is only its second generation? It debuted in 2007. I was still in high school. There have been three generations of the F-150 since then. But that’s all going to change soon, as this is our first look at the all-new, third-generation Tundra.