Signing a new centre-back in the summer might be near the top of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wish list as Manchester United aim to challenge for trophies in the upcoming season. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof served as the first-choice centre-back pairing for the Norwegian manager last season. And while they did form a formidable partnership in the heart of their defence, there is a feeling that it is an area where the Red Devils can improve even further. As a result, they have been linked with a wide number of centre-backs over the past couple of months.