I am a refugee. When I was six years old, the Nazis occupied my home and changed my world forever. I survived thanks to the compassion of one man and the humanity of the country he came from. Nicholas Winton, a British stockbroker who arranged for the Kindertransport to bring mainly Jewish children to the UK, saved my life and those of 10,000 others. The love and gratitude a refugee feels for the country that saved them is like no other. I feel it to this day for the country that has been my home for the past 82 years.