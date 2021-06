The iconic Toyota Supra driven by Paul Walker’s character in The Fast and the Furious film was sold over the weekend at a record-breaking price. Selling for $550,000 USD at Barret-Jackson’s Las Vegas auction, the movie car also appeared in the 2 Fast 2 Furious sequel where it went under redesign, but later returned to its original condition. According to Hypebeast, the vehicle now holds the record for most expensive Supra ever sold and was sold with official documentation certifying its authenticity.