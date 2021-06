Arthur Roy Wingate passed away Friday, June 4th, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow, with his family at his side. Arthur was born October 21st, 1946 in Gainesville, Montana, to Orville and Eunice Wingate. His family moved from Arkansas to Yakima Valley in 1955. Arthur graduated from Davis High School in 1965. He joined the army in 1967 and was in Vietnam. In 1970 he met and married Marsha Lee, and they were married fifty years.