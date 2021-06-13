Sharon Lee Handy, 80 years old, born June 23rd, 1940 in Tacoma, Washington, passed Jan. 18th, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima, Washington. Sharon grew up in Wapato, Washington. In 1956 she married Deo Rogers and they had 3 children: Dana Rogers, Don Rogers, and Cindy Rogers Soptich. Sharon was a house wife for many years, raising her children that she loved so dearly, and also many foster children for several years of her life. Sharon really loved children and was very active in the development of Children’s Village and Children’s Miracle Network. She participated in yard and bake sales to raise money for the cause, and received an achievement award for her contributions. Sharon retired after many years of working at Yakima Memorial Hospital. In 1982 she met the love of her life Larry Handy. They married in 1985 and had a loving “happy ever after” relationship for 35 years. They traveled and enjoyed several trips back to the east coast to visit Larry’s family.