Japanese airline starts crew vaccination drive

By Press Association 2021
Hillingdon Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese airline All Nippon Airways has begun vaccinating its pilots and cabin attendants on international flights. It is one of the first companies to launch workplace vaccinations in Japan, one of the world’s least-vaccinated nations. Japan is desperately pushing to accelerate the pace of inoculations before the Tokyo Olympics start...

#Vaccinations#Flight Attendants#Japanese#All Nippon Airways#Ana
