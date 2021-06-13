Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Standing United: How Milwaukee’s March with Pride for #BlackLivesMatter changed the LGBTQ+ community

Cover picture for the articleWith June being the official month of Pride, I reflect on the experience of being not just a gay man, but a BLACK gay man. I can’t help but think about the similarities between being Black and gay. You see, I have experienced being looked at as “less than” due to my cultural upbringing as well as my sexual orientation. I have been ostracized in rooms filled with either heteronormality or no racial diversity.

