Dorothy Burch (Mrs. Elwin) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, June 5th, 2021. She was 90. Dorothy was born and raised in Yakima and lived her whole life here except for several years when she, Elwin and Kathy moved to Auburn, WA. It always seemed as if she knew everyone. Everywhere she went she ran across someone she knew and had to stop and visit with. Graduating from Yakima High School in the class of 1947 1/2 Dorothy then went to work in banking which became her lifelong occupation. She first worked as a teller for Pacific National Bank of Washington, followed by First Interstate and later Wells Fargo where she had moved into operations. Her duties were varied and demanding but she loved banking and embraced all that it entailed. She retired in 1992.