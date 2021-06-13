Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Dorothy Burch

By Editorials
Yakima Herald Republic
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDorothy Burch (Mrs. Elwin) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, June 5th, 2021. She was 90. Dorothy was born and raised in Yakima and lived her whole life here except for several years when she, Elwin and Kathy moved to Auburn, WA. It always seemed as if she knew everyone. Everywhere she went she ran across someone she knew and had to stop and visit with. Graduating from Yakima High School in the class of 1947 1/2 Dorothy then went to work in banking which became her lifelong occupation. She first worked as a teller for Pacific National Bank of Washington, followed by First Interstate and later Wells Fargo where she had moved into operations. Her duties were varied and demanding but she loved banking and embraced all that it entailed. She retired in 1992.

www.yakimaherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, WA
City
Yakima, WA
City
Home, WA
Yakima, WA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Yakima High School#First Interstate#Wells Fargo#The Yakima Humane Society#Po Box 1267
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.