1312 SW 4th St #1312
Welcome Home... Absolutely beautiful 3/2.5 pet friendly townhome/condo located near downtown Fort Lauderdale. This townhome boasts a main level that has an awesome open concept with a VERY spacious living room with 1/2 bathroom , wet bar and open air balcony. Entertain your guests in the inviting open dining/kitchen area. Kitchen equipped with SS Appliances and Granite Countertops. Upstairs you will find the bedrooms and laundry closet. Great master bedroom with master bath that has dual sinks, soaking tub and separate walk in shower. Conveniently located near downtown, Las Olas and the beach. All information believed accurate but not warranted.www.mandelwillsell.com