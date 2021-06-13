Janet Marie Young, 74, of Yakima, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Seattle, WA. She was born on March 7, 1947, in Wenatchee, WA to Herbert “Harley” and Betty Mae (Robison) Cockrum. The family had moved to the family ranch in Chelan, but Janet stayed in Wenatchee to finish her senior year at Wenatchee High School. She then attended Wenatchee Valley Community College, then transferring to Central Washington University continuing her higher education and receiving her bachelor’s degree in teaching and later her master’s degree from Heritage University.