Yakima, WA

Marilyn Joan Bennett

Yakima Herald Republic
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 16, 1932 - June 8, 2021. Marilyn was born in Yakima on June 16, 1932, the firstborn of John and Alberta Revelli. She had a natural talent for singing and dancing. When only 4 years old, she was singing popular songs on a local radio show while standing on a chair to reach the microphone. She started dance lessons at age 3 and continued for 15 years. By age 5, she was dancing for local clubs, the USO and other local events. She started dancing professionally at age 14 in many musicals and variety shows. She taught tap, ballet and ballroom dancing for 9 years. Her love for the arts remained with her all her life.

