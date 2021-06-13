1819 SE 17th St #604
Welcome to The Port Condo. A prestigious home with a prime location. You will enjoy restaurants, grocery stores and boutique shopping within walking distance. Fort Lauderdale beach is equally close. This Condo is adjacent to the waterway with an Intercoastal view. Las Olas Blvd with its shops, night life and restaurants is easily accessible. Fort Lauderdale airport is a quick 10 minute drive south. This spacious 6th floor home has 2 bedroom and 2 bath, Italian cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Floor, Washer and Dryer in the unit. Of significance, this home includes two parking spaces. Enjoy the on property fitness, sauna, club room, business center, heated pool and spa. The property includes a secure garage and beautiful 24-hour attended lobby.www.mandelwillsell.com