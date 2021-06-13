Attenborough calls on G7 leaders to show ‘global will’ to tackle climate change

Head of Independent Sage to launch international climate change group. The Observer reports that “several of the world’s leading scientists plan to launch an independent expert group this week to advise, warn and criticise global policymakers about the climate and nature crises”. The new body, called the “Climate Crisis Advisory Group”, will be chaired by the former UK chief scientific adviser Sir David King. The newspaper says it is “inspired by Independent Sage – the cluster of British scientists who have held UK ministers and civil servants to account for their lack of transparency and mishandling of the Covid pandemic”. It adds: “[The group], comprising 14 experts from 10 nations and every continent, aims to have more of an international reach and provide the global public with regular analysis about efforts to tackle the global heating and biodiversity crises…[It] will issue monthly updates about the state of the global environment at meetings that will be open to the media and the public. These online gatherings will be chaired by the BBC presenter Ade Adepitan.” The group’s new twitter account yesterday revealed the group’s members, who include the International Energy Agency’s executive director Fatih Birol and Johan Rockström, the director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany. The Observer continues: “While Independent Sage has pushed for more transparency in pandemic decision-making, the Climate Crisis Advisory Group will press for more urgency. Currently, there is a large amount of data from the IPCC and in academic journals about the long-term risks of global heating, but little in the way of rapid response to new developments. A draft launch statement warns the Earth may have already passed several dangerous tipping points, including melting ice sheets, the slowdown of Atlantic circulation and the dieback of the Amazon rainforest, which highlight the need for speed. ‘Only by acting quickly and robustly will we be able to stabilise climatic conditions, ensure a just transition and protect vital biodiversity and ecosystem functions for the next generation,’ the statement says.”