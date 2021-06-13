Cancel
Environment

Attenborough calls on G7 leaders to show ‘global will’ to tackle climate change

By Press Association 2021
Hillingdon Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall have been told to demonstrate the “global will” to tackle climate change by Sir David Attenborough. The television naturalist said the scientific response to the Covid-19 pandemic had demonstrated what was possible when there was a “clear and urgent” goal. But the fight...

www.hillingdontimes.co.uk
David Attenborough
Boris Johnson
#Climate Change#Renewable Energy#Oceans#Greenpeace#Covid#Chinese
Indonesia
Beijing, CN
World
Environment
David AttenboroughThe Independent

Attenborough addresses world leaders as G7 summit draws to close

David Attenborough told G7 leaders that they face some of the most important decisions in human history as he called for stronger action on the climate crisis. The environmentalist addressed leaders gathered in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, on the final day of the summit as they set out plans to reverse biodiversity loss and to fund infrastructure development around the world.
Environmenthelloniceworld.com

G7 summit is game-changing opportunity to tackle climate change, says Charles

He Prince of Wales has hailed the G7 summit as a “game-changing opportunity” to help create a partnership between governments, business and private finance to finally tackle the “existential crisis” of climate change. Charles’ comments were made to a group of chief executives and business leaders – including fashion designer...
EnvironmentBBC

G7 summit: Leaders to discuss climate and vaccines

Celebrity Unicef supporters urge G7 to donate doses. Olivia Coleman, David Beckham, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Sir Chris Hoy, Whoopi Goldberg, Angélique Kidjo, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Liam Neeson are among 28 Unicef Goodwill Ambassadors calling on G7 leaders to commit to sharing at least 20% of available Covid vaccines to poorer countries.
Environmentwsau.com

G7 leaders commit to increasing climate finance contributions

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) – G7 leaders will commit on Sunday to increase their climate finance contributions to meet an overdue spending pledge of $100 billion a year to help poorer countries cut carbon emissions and cope with global warming. As part of plans billed as helping speed the finance...
Environmentomahanews.net

Climate change: what G7 leaders could have said - but didn't

The four-day G7 summit in Cornwall ended with little cause for celebration from anyone worried about climate change. Most of the pledges that emerged were relatively old news, with the UK repeating its promise of Pound 500 million for ocean conservation efforts and the group reaffirming its commitment to end support for coal production abroad.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

G7 leaders face make-or-break moment in climate crisis

Global leaders arriving in Cornwall for the G7 summit have already found themselves in a changed world: masks and social distancing have replaced the usual hugs, handshakes and cheek-pecking, the entourages have slimmed down, and the usual media circus has been muted, with protesters having to content themselves with writing sand messages on the beach.
Worldnews784.com

G7 leaders to sign landmark global health declaration

G7 leaders will commit to using all their resources to prevent a global pandemic from ever happening again when they meet in Cornwall today. Leaders will sign-up to Carbis Bay Declaration on health, vowing to take steps to ensure the global devastation caused by coronavirus is never repeated. UK will...
Environmenteachother.org.uk

Will The G7 Leaders Listen To Locals and Climate Protestors?

Get regular news about this topic by signing up to our daily newsletter. Despite setting an agenda prioritising discussions on climate emergency, this weekend’s G7 summit faced widespread criticism for the environmental impact it had on its host Carbis Bay, Cornwall. Although this year’s G7 event included discussions on trade...
POTUSFortune

G7 leaders say they’re addressing climate change. Activists say it isn’t enough

President Joe Biden met with the leader’s of the world’s wealthiest nations this week in Great Britain to discuss growing perils of climate change, but while the leaders all agreed that the crisis was eminent and that decisive action must be taken, the nations simply reaffirmed pledges that had been made in previous years and did little new to address it, said critics.
Environmentcarbonbrief.org

Head of Independent Sage to launch international climate change group

Head of Independent Sage to launch international climate change group. The Observer reports that “several of the world’s leading scientists plan to launch an independent expert group this week to advise, warn and criticise global policymakers about the climate and nature crises”. The new body, called the “Climate Crisis Advisory Group”, will be chaired by the former UK chief scientific adviser Sir David King. The newspaper says it is “inspired by Independent Sage – the cluster of British scientists who have held UK ministers and civil servants to account for their lack of transparency and mishandling of the Covid pandemic”. It adds: “[The group], comprising 14 experts from 10 nations and every continent, aims to have more of an international reach and provide the global public with regular analysis about efforts to tackle the global heating and biodiversity crises…[It] will issue monthly updates about the state of the global environment at meetings that will be open to the media and the public. These online gatherings will be chaired by the BBC presenter Ade Adepitan.” The group’s new twitter account yesterday revealed the group’s members, who include the International Energy Agency’s executive director Fatih Birol and Johan Rockström, the director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany. The Observer continues: “While Independent Sage has pushed for more transparency in pandemic decision-making, the Climate Crisis Advisory Group will press for more urgency. Currently, there is a large amount of data from the IPCC and in academic journals about the long-term risks of global heating, but little in the way of rapid response to new developments. A draft launch statement warns the Earth may have already passed several dangerous tipping points, including melting ice sheets, the slowdown of Atlantic circulation and the dieback of the Amazon rainforest, which highlight the need for speed. ‘Only by acting quickly and robustly will we be able to stabilise climatic conditions, ensure a just transition and protect vital biodiversity and ecosystem functions for the next generation,’ the statement says.”