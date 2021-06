You need to follow certain healthy habits consistently to get closer to your fitness goals. Read on to know about them. In today’s fast pace life, having a healthy body and mind is something we all are chasing for. However, the bitter truth is getting a fit body or healthy mental state does not happen overnight. You need to be consistent and follow some healthy habits to get the body and life of your dreams. It’s our habits that we choose every day which make the difference and helps us reach a step closer to our goals. Hence, we decided to compile a list of healthy habits which you can adapt and become the best version of yourself.