A man who tried to smuggle people into the UK by hiding them in sofas has been jailed for more than two years. Arman Yusuf Rahmani attempted to carry out the plan by hiring van drivers to pick up second-hand furniture from France or Belgium and take it back to the UK. The 21-year-old from Iran was sentenced to two years and seven months in jail at Preston Crown Court on Monday.He had pleaded guilty to breaking UK immigration law.The Home Office said Rahmani, who had been granted asylum in the UK, will be eligible for deportation when he leaves...