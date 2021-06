Without getting tested for corona, it is almost impossible to confirm which person is infected with corona virus and who is not. However, scientists from Britain’s London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and Durham University have succeeded in creating a device that will tell in just 15 minutes whether someone inside the room is corona infected or No. If the room is large, then this device will take 30 minutes to identify the corona infected. Explain that this device identifies the infected by detecting the chemicals released from the skin and breath.