If you've been thinking of getting an ebike, but aren't quite convinced electric riding is right for you, Halfords has a great offer that could be right up your street. Normally, to get an extended test ride of a new ebike for free you need to be a tech writer or a thief. Now, however, Halfords will pack you off on a 6-hour road trip to find out just how much fun ebikes can be.

BICYCLES ・ 23 HOURS AGO