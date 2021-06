Taking office in April 2019, Mike Thompson’s term was to end April 25, 2022. He recently submitted his letter of resignation. “He did not intend to run again when his term is up next spring and decided to conclude his service now,” School Board President Stacy Johnson Myers said in an email to the River Falls Journal. “Mike was a strong board member. The board will miss him, his work, and his perspectives. He served the district and the community with distinction.”