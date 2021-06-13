Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA disciplines security guard from Kevin Durant-P.J. Tucker skirmish

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 9 days ago

The security guard, who reportedly is Durant's personal security guard, appeared to push Tucker during the skirmish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23XlBV_0aStcpZV00
Kevin Durant and P.J. Tucker had a brief confrontation in Game 3 of the Nets-Bucks series. AP Photo/Morry Gash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The NBA has disciplined the Brooklyn Nets security guard who went on the Fiserv Forum court and appeared to shove P.J. Tucker during a confrontation between the Milwaukee forward and Nets star Kevin Durant on Thursday night.

NBA officials said the security guard wouldn’t be assigned to any of the remaining games in Milwaukee during the second-round playoff series between the Bucks and Nets. He won’t be assigned to the court area for the second-round games in Brooklyn.

Although NBA officials didn’t provide the name of the security guard, a person with knowledge of the situation identified him as Antjuan Lambert. Another person with knowledge of the situation said the security guard was Durant’s personal security guy before being hired by the Nets.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those details weren’t announced. The Athletic first reported Lambert’s name.

The situation stems from an incident that occurred in the third quarter of the Bucks’ 86-83 Game 3 victory.

Tucker appeared to be complaining after getting called for fouling Durant. Tucker and Durant then started jawing at each other as they got face to face. The security guard went on the court during this confrontation and put his hands on Tucker.

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said Saturday that he wasn’t aware of the Bucks contacting the league to look into the matter, but he added that he didn’t think it would be right for a security guard to put his hands on a player.

“If it’s a Nets security guy and he’s bumping our player and things like that, it doesn’t seem like that’s the protocol, and that’s kind of what we would expect from any type of security, whether it be Bucks or Nets or Fiserv or Barclay’s Center or wherever you may be playing,” Budenholzer said. “I don’t think you want to bump and escalate things.”

The Nets lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday in Milwaukee.

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Budenholzer
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guard#Personal Security#Ap#Fiserv Forum#Espn#Espn#The Associated Press#Bucks#Barclay S Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To The Jay Williams Drama

What would the NBA playoffs be without a simmering beef between a current player and a former player-turned-analyst? We’re seeing it play out with Kevin Durant and Jay Williams. On Get Up! this morning, Williams relayed an apparent story about the time Durant approached him at a holiday party and...
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

PJ Tucker and Kevin Durant Get Into Altercation During Game 3

PJ Tucker and Kevin Durant are both Texas Longhorns and apparently have a pretty good relationship, but that went out the window during Game 3 of the Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets series Thursday night. Tucker and Durant went nose-to-nose and looked like they might get physical before they were separated and both were assessed technical fouls.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Video: Draymond Green Predicts Who Will Win The Eastern Conference

Look away, Bucks and Sixers fans. Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green gave his Eastern Conference champion prediction on Monday, and it’s not Milwaukee or Philadelphia – it’s the Brooklyn Nets. Green joined the NBA on TNT crew Monday night alongside Charles Barkley, Kenny Williams and Ernie Johnson. Early...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry makes extremely bold NBA Finals prediction that won’t please Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry has three championship rings to his name. That’s why when the Golden State Warriors star makes an NBA Finals prediction, he clearly has some credibility. The Warriors sharpshooter was interviewed alongside his wife Ayesha about their initiatives to give back to the community in Oakland. But of course, Curry was also asked about his thoughts on the ongoing NBA playoffs, and particularly about how it feels to be sitting things out for a second straight year.
NBAarcamax.com

NBA says security guard who bumped P.J. Tucker benched for rest of Bucks-Nets series

Antjuan Lambert, the 35-year-old bodyguard who shoved Bucks forward P.J. Tucker in Milwaukee on Thursday night, is suspended from court duty for the rest of the series. As Nets star Kevin Durant and Tucker got into it in the third quarter of Game 3, Lambert unnecessarily rushed the court and shouldered Tucker away from Durant.
NBAComplex

Nets Security Guard With Ties ​to Durant Suspended for Series, Banned From Working Games in Milwaukee

A Brooklyn Nets security guard with ties to Kevin Durant has been suspended for the rest of the series, as well as banned from working any games in Milwaukee. Antjuan Lambert—who according to The Athletic was hired by the Nets at the request of Durant after working for the star forward personally—ran onto the court during Game 3 to break up an altercation between Durant and P.J. Tucker and shoved Tucker out of the way. Lambert’s interference was heavily criticized, and on Saturday, it was reported that the 35-year-old will not be allowed courtside for any more games during the series, and he will not be permitted to work at all in Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.
NBAKGO

Bam Adebayo, James Harden commit to play in Tokyo Olympics; Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell decli...

USA Basketball's Olympic men's roster is getting closer to filled, with now as many as eight spots on the 12-person team claimed. Miami Heat center Bam Adebayocommitted to join the 12-man Team USA roster for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, his agent, Alex Saratsis, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday. In addition, Brooklyn's James Harden has told the national team that he is committed to playing at the Tokyo Games, according to multiple reports and first reported by The Athletic.
NBAmediaite.com

Kevin Durant Awkwardly Rejects Generic Reporting from NBA on TNT Host: ‘Is That a Real Question?’

After playing just 35 games in the last two years, injuries may have forced NBA fans and analysts to forget how good Kevin Durant is. But Durant clearly didn’t forget. Led by Durant, the Brooklyn Nets played arguably their most dominant game of the NBA season Monday night, blowing out the Milwaukee Bucks 125-88. After the win, the two-time NBA champion and two-time MVP was asked to reflect on overcoming his devastating Achilles injury.
NBARealGM

Steve Nash: P.J. Tucker 'Borderline Non-Basketball Physical' Against Kevin Durant

Steve Nash commented sharply on the defense being played by P.J. Tucker against Kevin Durant in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. "He’s playing extremely physical and made it difficult," said Nash. "That’s his role on their team. I thought it was borderline non-basketball physical at times, but that’s the playoffs. You have to adapt and adjust."
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Kevin Durant’s Olympics Decision

Fresh off a loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Kevin Durant has reportedly decided that his basketball year isn’t over. According to a report from Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets superstar is expected to commit to playing for Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Team...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Is P.J. Tucker the answer in defending Kevin Durant?

As the Milwaukee Bucks rose up into a sudden title contender upon the arrival of Mike Budenholzer during the 2018-19 season, they represented a new challenger to the superpower standing in the Bay Area. The Bucks saw a window of opportunity as the Golden State Warriors, the reigning back-to-back champions,...