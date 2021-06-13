On June 15: Ottawa Co. going purple to raise awareness about elder abuse

Elder abuse isn’t a topic anyone enjoys discussing, but it’s important to talk about it. Experts estimate that 10% of older adults are victims of elder abuse, yet only a small percentage of cases are ever reported. Elder abuse includes: Physical abuse — Use of physical force that results in illness or injury; restraining an older adult against their will. Emotional or psychological abuse — Insults, threats and other behavior that causes mental pain; isolating the individual from other people. Sexual abuse — Involving the person in forced or unwanted sexual contact. Neglect and abandonment— Failure to provide food, shelter, hygiene, medical care and other basic necessities of life. Financial exploitation — Theft, forgery, stealing from an older person’s bank account or retirement benefits; fraud; improper use of guardianship or power of attorney.