Ottawa County, OH

On June 15: Ottawa Co. going purple to raise awareness about elder abuse

presspublications.com
 9 days ago

Ottawa County Task Force on Aging, the Ottawa County Commissioners and all Ottawa County Service Agencies are inviting citizens of Ottawa County to help “Turn Ottawa County Purple” on Tuesday, June 15 in recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Community members are encouraged to wear purple clothes or jewelry...

