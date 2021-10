Under the Covers will bring energy and hits from the 50s through today at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Dress up in costume for the first night of two weekends of Halloween fun. Dance to songs by The Eagles, Blondie, Journey, Whitney Houston, Tina Turner and more. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

SABATTUS, ME ・ 9 DAYS AGO