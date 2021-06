Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the four athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent Team USA at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, as part of the U.S. Dressage Olympic Team. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Debbie McDonald and Team Leader Hallye Griffin. The first horse inspection will take place on July 23, and competition is set to begin on July 24 and continue through July 28, 2021, at the Equestrian Park in Tokyo, Japan. Three combinations will compete as a team with one traveling reserve.