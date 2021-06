THE most recent leg of the Meadows Equestrian Centre, Lurgan’s SJI Horse Series took place during a remarkably busy day last Saturday. Recording a win in the 1.30m class, regular attender Zoe Woods had a busy day on board Tracey Woods’ ‘Without Permission’. Woods stopped the clock in 40.94 seconds, ahead of her closest rival John McLaughlin, who was less than a second behind and had to settle for second place with his own ‘Lincourt Luidam’.